Numerous Lufthansa planes remained on the ground on Friday. (symbolic image) Keystone

Lufthansa pilots continued their strikes on Friday. The Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Cityline companies were again on strike.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Lufthansa Executive Board, the latter will never take off again, but will be closed early on Saturday. The reasons given for the cutbacks were high kerosene costs and the costs of the strikes that have been going on for days.

On Friday, around 650 of 1337 planned take-offs and landings were again canceled at the Frankfurt hub alone, as reported by the operator Fraport. The figures relate to all airlines at the site, but the cancellations are largely attributable to the Lufthansa strike.

Union criticized

The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union had sharply criticized the Lufthansa Group's intensified austerity measures and questioned the justification: "In our view, the geopolitical reasons cited do not appear convincing, as no competitor is currently taking capacity out of the market to this extent," said its President Andreas Pinheiro.

The management appears to be prepared to accept considerable operational and economic damage in order to enforce its wage policy.

This is the fifth strike day in a row. Pilots were called to strike on four days this week and flight attendants on two days. The collective bargaining for Lufthansa and cargo pilots is about higher employer contributions to company pensions, while Cityline pilots are fighting for higher salaries.