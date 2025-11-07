The Lufthansa plane from Munich to Riyadh had to fly back to Munich instead of Riyadh (symbolic image). Hannes P Albert/dpa

On the flight from Munich to Riyadh, the pilots discovered a crack in the cockpit window. They turned around and returned to Munich at a lower altitude. The cause of the crack is unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lufthansa flight from Munich to Riyadh had to turn back over Montenegro due to a crack in the cockpit window.

The aircraft landed safely in Munich after briefly heading for Belgrade.

The passengers were rebooked and the damaged window was repaired. The cause of the crack remains unclear. Show more

A Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 en route from Munich to Riyadh had to abort its flight on October 30. The aircraft, flight number LH-640, had taken off at 8.30 p.m. and was flying over Montenegro at an altitude of around 12,500 meters when the crew discovered a crack in the cockpit window. The pilot then lowered the aircraft to 6,000 meters.

The aviation website "The Aviation Herald" reports that the plane initially headed for Belgrade in Serbia. However, it then changed direction and flew back to Munich, where it landed safely. Lufthansa confirmed this incident to the "Münchner Merkur".

After landing in Munich, the flight was canceled and the passengers were rebooked on alternative flights.

According to "The Aviation Herald", the damaged window was repaired and the aircraft was operational again after 15 hours.

The exact cause of the crack in the cockpit window was not disclosed.

