A Lufthansa flight bound for India ended up back at the airport of departure. Soeren Stache/dpa

According to the German Federal Police, a Lufthansa plane on its way from Germany to India had to abort its journey and turn back due to a bomb threat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A bomb threat stopped a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to India on Sunday evening: the plane turned back via Bulgaria and eventually landed back in Frankfurt am Main.

The Federal Police confirmed the bomb threat on Sunday evening to the German Press Agency on request. They had received the information from Lufthansa Group Security. Several other media outlets first reported the story.

According to the information, the aircraft landed again at Frankfurt am Main Airport at around 6.30 p.m. without incident after turning back over Bulgarian airspace. "The landing in India was not cleared due to the bomb threat, so the plane had to turn back," explained a spokesperson for the German Federal Police.

Lufthansa also confirmed that flight LH752 had to return to Frankfurt. "We are aware of speculation about the cause, but we are not involved in it", a spokesperson explained on request.

The plane was originally scheduled to land in Hyderabad, India, that night. The passengers had to spend the night in the transit area. The authorities were unable to say how many people were affected.