The Lufthansa Group wants to cut 4000 jobs in administration by 2030. Processes are to be digitalized, automated and bundled, the company announced in Munich. It thus substantiated unconfirmed reports from the previous week.

The Lufthansa Group announced tough cuts at its Capital Markets Day in Munich. The Group plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide by 2030 and is focusing on deeper integration of the airlines, digitalization and a gigantic fleet renewal. Swiss is also likely to be affected by the changes.

By 2030, 4,000 jobs are to be cut, mainly in administrative areas in Germany. The reasons given for this are digitalization, automation and the reduction of duplicate structures within the Group. Lufthansa emphasizes that operational jobs - for example in crews or technology - will not be affected. Nevertheless, Swiss is also likely to notice changes: central functions such as network planning or loyalty programs are increasingly being managed from Frankfurt.

Pressure on Swiss is likely to increase

At the same time, the Group is focusing on the largest fleet renewal in its history. Over 230 new aircraft, including 100 long-haul aircraft, are to be delivered by 2030. Eurowings will also receive 40 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft in order to reduce costs and rejuvenate the fleet.

Financially, Lufthansa is aiming for ambitious targets for the period 2028-2030: an EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent, an annual free cash flow of more than EUR 2.5 billion and a return on capital employed of 15 to 20 percent. In order to achieve these targets, the pressure on the airlines will increase - also on the profitable subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian.

For Swiss, the new strategy will probably mean less decision-making authority. The Group had already announced in the summer that it would be withdrawing central management functions from Zurich. In future, the airline will focus more on the customer experience on board. How many jobs in Switzerland will be directly affected by the cuts remains to be seen.