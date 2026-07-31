There is a change in leadership at the vacation airline Edelweiss. Effective early October, Edi Wolfensberger will take over as head of the Lufthansa subsidiary from longtime CEO Bernd Bauer.

With Wolfensberger, the Lufthansa Group is relying on an experienced leader from within its own ranks, Edelweiss announced on Friday. The 45-year-old Swiss national has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the Executive Board at Eurowings since April 2022. Previously, he held positions including COO of Brussels Airlines and Managing Director of Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland.

His predecessor, Bernd Bauer, led the company for twelve years. He turned 60 last year: According to the press release, executives in the Lufthansa Group generally retire from operational duties upon reaching the age of 60. Bauer began his career in aviation in 1994 at Crossair and assumed various leadership roles at Swiss starting in 2002.

According to the statement, the outgoing CEO had a decisive impact on Edelweiss during his tenure: Under Bauer’s leadership, the number of employees at the vacation airline rose from just under 500 to nearly 1,700 today. During this time, the route network was expanded from about 40 to over 100 destinations, the number of passengers carried tripled, and both the fleet and the product were continuously modernized.