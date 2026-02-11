In the year of its 100th anniversary, Lufthansa is facing massive industrial action. Lufthansa pilots and cabin crew plan to strike throughout Thursday. Hundreds of flights will be canceled, with only a few connections remaining.

Lufthansa pilots and cabin crew will be striking at the same time on Thursday, which is likely to result in numerous flights in Germany being canceled.

The main hubs affected are Frankfurt and Munich, but also Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart, Bremen and Hanover.

Passengers are entitled to rebooking or compensation of between 250 and 600 euros if flights are canceled or severely delayed. Show more

Even on its 100th anniversary, Lufthansa will not be spared strikes. The announced strikes by pilots and flight attendants at the Swiss parent company began today, Thursday. Passengers will be hit "extremely hard and disproportionately" by the strikes announced at short notice, explains Lufthansa.

Which flights are canceled?

Lufthansa has announced extensive cancellations for Thursday without naming a specific number of canceled flights. On the digital departure boards of major airports such as Berlin or Frankfurt, a large number of Lufthansa flights have been canceled, but individual connections are apparently to be offered. Passengers are being asked to leave their contact details. Affected passengers will be notified automatically in any case.

In principle, the crew unions want to prevent all departures in Germany throughout the day. The pilots are striking at the airlines Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo. The cabin crew union Ufo has also called on staff at the Lufthansa core company and the regional subsidiary Cityline to go on a warning strike. In addition to the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, the airports in Hamburg, Bremen, Stuttgart, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hanover are also directly affected.

Lufthansa pilots and flight attendants will stop work on Thursday. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Hannes P. Albert

How can affected passengers get on?

Lufthansa is promising affected passengers rapid assistance and is offering free rebooking in the event of cancellations. Domestic tickets could be converted into train tickets. Lufthansa will also try to rebook passengers on non-striking connections.

Which airlines are still flying?

In principle, these are all airlines that are not part of the Lufthansa Group. Important providers in Germany include Ryanair, Easyjet and Condor. But even within the Lufthansa Group, not all airlines are on strike. In addition to the flights of the foreign companies Swiss, Austrian, Ita and Brussels Airlines, the German Lufthansa subsidiaries Eurowings and Discover are not affected by the strike call. The effects on the flight operations of the subsidiary Lufthansa City Airlines are still unclear.

Swiss announced that its flight program is not affected by the Lufthansa strike. However, larger aircraft will be scheduled on four routes between Zurich and Frankfurt. The flights would be operated with Airbus A321 jets instead of smaller aircraft. However, it remains to be seen what Lufthansa's flight schedule will look like.

What rights do passengers have?

Frankfurt is Lufthansa's largest hub. Picture: dpa/Boris Roessler

In the event of a strike by its own staff, the airline has to compensate its passengers in the event of cancellations or long delays. Depending on the flight distance, between 250 and 600 euros are due. The airlines must also organize replacement transport as quickly as possible and also check third-party airlines or cross-corner connections.

For domestic German connections, train tickets can also be considered. If you decide not to travel, you can demand a refund of the ticket price. Passengers stranded at the airport are entitled to food and drink at the airport, as well as two free phone calls. If the strike lasts longer, the airline must also pay for hotel rooms.

What is the strike about?

Officially, the approximately 4800 pilots are striking for higher employer contributions to company and transitional pensions. A ballot of members has been held since the fall, with a clear majority voting for industrial action. The union has refrained from taking strike action in recent months. After seven rounds of negotiations, a final offer from VC, for the time being, remained unanswered.

The cabin crew union Ufo wants to force negotiations on collective agreements at the core company Lufthansa and the regional subsidiary Cityline with a warning strike without a ballot of the almost 20,000 employees. Around 800 jobs are under threat there alone due to the Group's strategy. Ufo wants to negotiate a collectively agreed social plan here, which has so far been refused by management.

Why is the Group strategy being criticized?

Under criticism: CEO Carsten Spohr. Picture: Lando Hass/dpa

For years, the flying personnel have been rubbing up against the Executive Board's strategy of putting the established airlines and their well-paid jobs under pressure with newly established airline companies (AOCs). Passengers should notice as little of this as possible. From the company's point of view, the core company Lufthansa in particular is too expensive to produce.

The new AOCs are intended to make tourist flights (Discover) and feeder traffic (City Airlines) more cost-effective with cheaper crews. New aircraft will then also be deployed there or even relocated from the old companies.

The previous regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline with around 30 aircraft is on the verge of being discontinued. The new companies are still relatively small within the Group framework of around 740 aircraft. City Airlines currently has 14 aircraft and Discover has 30 medium and long-haul aircraft in its fleet.