Lufthansa is currently testing a new cleaning concept on short-haul routes. Boris Roessler/dpa (Archivbild)

"Light cleaning" for more efficiency? According to a media report, Lufthansa is testing cleaning its aircraft less thoroughly on short-haul routes. However, one of the measures has already been canceled.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report, Lufthansa is currently testing a new cleaning concept.

With "light cleaning", only "needs-based cleaning" is carried out, at least in economy class.

The major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich are excluded from the tests, as are the night stops. Show more

On selected flights within Europe, Lufthansa is testing less cleaning in the economy class of its jets. This was reported by "aeroTELEGRAPH", citing an internal document sent to airline employees. According to the document, the test of the new cleaning concept has been running since March 16 and is due to be completed on March 29.

The aim of the text campaign is to examine the "commercial and operational potential" of a so-called "light cleaning" concept. According to the document, First and Business Class will continue to be fully cleaned, while Economy Class will only be cleaned "as required".

Instead of a complete cleaning, the crew would carry out a "spot-cleaning" check, i.e. check where cleaning appears necessary. For example, washrooms are only cleaned on request and waste is removed from seat pockets. According to the report, the major hubs in Munich and Frankfurt are excluded from the tests, as are the so-called night stops.

Seat belts remain crossed

Lufthansa wants to test whether the cleaning concept can save time and costs. The airline also wants to review the way in which the cleaning staff are deployed. For example, the airline wants to test whether only two instead of four people could be deployed at the outstations in future, who would then clean the aircraft for 10 instead of just 5 minutes.

Once the tests have been completed, the results will be comprehensively evaluated in terms of economic effects, customer satisfaction and feedback from the crews. Lufthansa explains the necessity to "aeroTELEGRAPH" with economic reasons: "As part of the turnaround project, numerous process optimizations are currently being examined to increase efficiency and make even better use of resources," a Lufthansa spokesperson is quoted as saying.

The report goes on to say that one of the planned measures has already been canceled. Contrary to the original plan to no longer adjust the seat belts, they have now been crossed again following feedback from employees.