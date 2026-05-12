Lufthansa wants to increase its stake in Ita to 90 percent soon. (archive picture) Keystone

Lufthansa wants to acquire a majority stake in the former Italian state airline Ita as early as this summer. Following the fastest operational integration of an airline in the Group's history, the decision has been taken to exercise the corresponding option.

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This was announced by CEO Carsten Spohr at the Group's Annual General Meeting in Frankfurt. This will increase Lufthansa's shareholding to 90 percent.

Lufthansa has already held 41 percent of Ita shares since January 2025. Further steps up to the complete takeover have been agreed with the Italian state. The purchase price for the second tranche is a fixed 325 million euros. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected in the first quarter of 2027. According to Lufthansa, it will also be able to acquire the remaining ten percent from 2028.

Lufthansa and Ita had to give up take-off and landing rights in Milan and Rome, among other things, as compensation for competitive disadvantages of the competition.