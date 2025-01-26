Alexander Lukashenko, described as Europe's last dictator, has been in power in Belarus for 30 years. Archivbild: Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik Kremlin Pool via AP/dpa

Trump, the USA, Europe, Russia - the Belarusian ruler Lukashenko has something to say about everything. He takes two hours on election day to explain his world view.

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko calls on Europe to break with the USA.

An alliance with Russia would be better for Europe, said the head of state with close ties to Moscow.

What remains unsaid is that the nuclear power Russia would then gain great influence over the economic power Europe. Show more

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko advised the Europeans to break with the USA on the day of his re-election bid. "The Europeans should play their own role. They understand that. But to do so, they have to break away from the American aircraft carrier." Lukashenko said at a press conference in Minsk after casting his vote in the Belarusian presidential election.

The new US President Donald Trump is putting a gun to Europe's head to do more for its own security. "And you (Europeans) are writhing like snakes trying to find a way out." An alliance with Russia would be better for Europe, said the head of state with close ties to Moscow.

The dog of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko "marked" a wall at the polling station where the presidential "elections" are taking place today. pic.twitter.com/Fxf3k6K6Di — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2025

Hopes of a break in the transatlantic alliance and a rapprochement between the EU states and Russia are also widespread among the Russian elite. What remains unsaid is that the nuclear power Russia would then gain great influence over the economic power Europe.

Lukashenko: Donald is a good actor

"Donald is a great artist, an actor, a showman", commented Lukashenko on the US President's often grandiose announcements. However, he does not expect any changes for Belarus as a result of Trump's second term in office.

During the mass protests in Minsk in 2020, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko shows himself with a machine gun. Archivbild: sda

He tried to dampen fears that Russia could take over his country completely. He spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about "how we will live, how we will work together", Lukashenko said during the four-and-a-half-hour appearance. "But there was nothing like uniting us into one state." Until now, Russia and Belarus have officially formed a union state; Minsk is politically and economically dependent on Moscow.

"I didn't even want to run"

With Sunday's vote, Lukashenko, who has ruled by dictatorial means for 30 years, wants to be confirmed for a seventh term in office. The 70-year-old flirted with the journalists by saying that he had not actually wanted to run again. "I didn't want to run in this election. I didn't want to," he affirmed.

It is not yet possible to say what the next election in 2030 will look like. A younger generation of leaders would have to be prepared. After the 2020 election, which was overshadowed by accusations of massive fraud, mass protests almost swept Lukashenko out of office. He held on to power with the use of force and Russian aid.