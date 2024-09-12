For the first time ever, a privately financed spacewalk will take place on Thursday. blue News will stream the event for you.

After a delay of several hours, an external mission on a SpaceX "Dragon" spacecraft has begun. The spacewalk has begun, SpaceX announced on Platform X. US billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis are to test a new space suit under real conditions 700 kilometers from Earth.

He and Gillis were connected to the spaceship via a 3.60-meter-long tether. For safety reasons, however, they should always hold on to the capsule or a ladder with one hand or foot.

SpaceX is the first private company to organize a spacewalk. So far, only the space agencies of twelve countries have managed this. Since the Russian Alexei Leonov became the first person to go into space in 1965, a total of 262 people have followed him.

The exit from the "Dragon" capsule cannot be compared with the external missions on the International Space Station (ISS), where astronauts float into space for repairs. Unlike the ISS, the Dragon capsule does not have an airlock, which means that all four people on board are exposed to the vacuum of space when the hatch is opened. When the spacewalkers return, the hatch is closed and the cabin atmosphere is restored. For Isaacman, this is the riskiest part of the whole flight. "You can't afford to do anything wrong on this journey or you'll go off track," he said.

