Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been officially nominated by his left-wing Workers’ Party (PT) as a candidate for a fourth term. “I’m in infinitely better shape than I was when I was 57 and took office for the first time. I’m in top shape,” the 80-year-old said to supporters at the party convention in São Paulo.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addresses his supporters at the Workers' Party convention, where he was confirmed as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. Photo: Andre Penner/AP/dpa

Under the Brazilian Constitution, a president may be directly re-elected once for a second consecutive term. Lula has been president again since 2023 and previously held the office from 2003 to 2010. If he wins the election, he would begin his fourth term overall. Geraldo Alckmin is once again set to become his vice president.

Showdown with Bolsonaro's Son Flávio

Lula’s main challenger is right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. The eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro—who was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for an attempted coup—was nominated as a candidate last week by his father’s Liberal Party (PL). The Bolsonaro family maintains close political ties to U.S. President Donald Trump; however, Flávio is considered less popular than his father and has not yet been able to count on the unified support of the conservative camp.

Argentina’s ultra-liberal President Javier Milei also spoke at the event organized by Bolsonaro’s party, launching a scathing attack on both Lula and the Brazilian judiciary. His remarks led to a diplomatic scandal that is considered one of the most serious disputes between the two South American neighbors in decades.

An AI video featuring Jair Bolsonaro also sparked further controversy; according to his defense team, the former president—who is currently under house arrest—had not authorized its use. Election authorities are investigating possible violations—but it is considered unlikely that his son’s candidacy will be revoked.

Presidential Election in October

According to the latest poll by the Datafolha research institute, the left-wing head of state currently leads his challenger in voter support. Other candidates from smaller parties trail far behind.

The presidential election in Latin America's largest economy will take place on October 4. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, a runoff election will be held on October 25.