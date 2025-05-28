Sleep or die: Lullabies sometimes have harsh lyrics - Gallery Lullabies exist in many societies around the world. (archive picture) Image: dpa Intuitively, singing is often used to calm people down. (archive picture) Image: dpa Families with small children sing less and less themselves. (archive image) Image: dpa Sleep or die: Lullabies sometimes have harsh lyrics - Gallery Lullabies exist in many societies around the world. (archive picture) Image: dpa Intuitively, singing is often used to calm people down. (archive picture) Image: dpa Families with small children sing less and less themselves. (archive image) Image: dpa

Sometimes it's lucky that babies barely understand anything. Parents and grandparents around the world don't always lull them to sleep with lovingly sung lyrics.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lullabies are supposed to soothe children with gentle melodies and innocent lyrics, right? Not quite true.

Musicologist Stéphane Aubinet has compiled international literature on lullabies.

Some of the content can really cause nightmares. Show more

"Sleep, little child, sleep" - lullabies are by no means always as gentle as this centuries-old classic. "We often associate lullabies with gentle melodies and innocent lyrics that are meant to soothe children. However, there is a wide range: from cheerful and harmonious songs to songs with morbid and violent lyrics," says musicologist Stéphane Aubinet from the University of Oslo.

In one of the creepiest lullabies he knows of from Norway, for example, the child is threatened with being grabbed by the leg and beaten against the wall if it doesn't sleep. In Russia and the Baltic countries, lullabies often describe the child's funeral in detail. And in "Rock-a-bye Baby", one of the most popular lullabies in the English-speaking world, the branch on which a child is lying in its cradle breaks.

Aubinet has compiled international literature on lullabies, from the earliest recorded lullaby, which originated in ancient Mesopotamia around 2000 BC, to today's innovations such as apps with sounds and lullabies for infants.

According to his analysis, 97 percent - i.e. almost all - of the 124 cultures considered use songs to help children fall asleep. 78 percent had a specific repertoire of lullabies, while the others used various other forms of music ranging from popular music to religious songs, improvisation and humming.

Every child gets their own song

According to Aubinet, there is a special tradition among the Sami, an indigenous people in northern Europe: every child there is given their own identity-forming melody, called a dovdna. Similar traditions of individual songs also exist among the Inuit cultures in Alaska, Canada and Greenland, as well as among indigenous peoples in Siberia.

In turn, cheerful, hopeful songs are typical of many northern and western European countries. "In the 19th century, lullaby lyrics in Western Europe became increasingly soft and sweet," says Aubinet. This reflected a new, romantic view of children as innocent beings. "This gave rise to some of our most famous lullabies, including Brahms' "Lullaby Opus 49", which can be found on countless music boxes."

Stuffed in a sack and sunk

On the other hand, the lullabies from Japan from the early 20th century are not exactly a perfect world, as the musicologist explains. They say, for example, that the child is put in a straw sack and sunk in water when it cries. Girls from poor backgrounds who worked as nannies in rich families would have used the lyrics to get their frustration about their hard lives off their chest.

"Why do I need you, little friend, my dear boy, my beloved son? For me - a girl, a foolish soul, a mother without a wedding ring?", reads another lullaby from Slovenia. It tells the story of a young mother with an unwanted, illegitimate child. "It is a form of lament that is quite widespread," explains Aubinet.

Go to sleep, dear king - and you too, dear cow

In general, lullabies are by no means only used for babies: Kings and other rulers were sung to by their servants, explains Aubinet. And sometimes animals are also sung to. "In some cultures in Mongolia and other parts of Asia, people sing lullabies to sheep." In Scotland in the 19th century, there were so-called Taladh Bleoghain songs, which were sung to cattle and other livestock to calm them down.

If reading this has made you feel sleepy, a number of providers offer special lullaby concerts. What usually leads to nasty looks from the people sitting next to you is explicitly encouraged here: falling asleep to the music of dedicated musicians and relaxing.