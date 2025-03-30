A woman smokes an e-cigarette: synthetic nicotine substitutes can be more addictive, warns the Thurgau Lung League. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

The Lung League Thurgau warns against a synthetic nicotine substitute in e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Lung League Thurgau warns against a synthetic nicotine substitute in e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches. The laboratory-produced "6-methyl nicotine" could potentially be more addictive than nicotine from the tobacco plant, the Lung League wrote in a press release on Sunday.

Products with "6-methyl nicotine" are often sold with the label "NoNic" or "0% nicotine", it says. This is deceptive, as they merely contain a different, synthetic form of nicotine, which can be even more problematic and addictive.

It is a new, chemical nicotine analog that is similar to the structure of natural nicotine, according to the website of the Swiss Working Group for Tobacco Prevention. It is designed in such a way that it imitates or even intensifies the psychoactive effects of nicotine.