Several Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz: the garage of the Syrian presidential palace is brimming with luxury. Footage also shows how Bashar al-Assad's estate is being emptied by locals.
- After the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, his presidential palace in Damascus was looted.
- Locals cleared out the residence and did not stop at private family photos.
- Photographs also show several luxury cars in a garage of the palace. The value is estimated at well over 6 million dollars.
- Several people also broke into a bunker under the building and took items with them.
