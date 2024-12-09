  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Insight into Assad's palace Luxury cars, vacation photos and secret escape tunnels

Fabienne Berner

9.12.2024

Several Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz: the garage of the Syrian presidential palace is brimming with luxury. Footage also shows how Bashar al-Assad's estate is being emptied by locals.

09.12.2024, 18:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, his presidential palace in Damascus was looted.
  • Locals cleared out the residence and did not stop at private family photos.
  • Photographs also show several luxury cars in a garage of the palace. The value is estimated at well over 6 million dollars.
  • Several people also broke into a bunker under the building and took items with them.
Show more

More on the topic

More from the department

Ticker on the civil war in Syria. Insurgents in Syria face Homs +++ Thousands flee the city from the rebels

Ticker on the civil war in SyriaInsurgents in Syria face Homs +++ Thousands flee the city from the rebels

Ten million dollars bounty. Who is Abu Mohammed al-Julani, the man who toppled Assad?

Ten million dollars bountyWho is Abu Mohammed al-Julani, the man who toppled Assad?

Questions and answers. What does the fall of Assad mean?

Questions and answersWhat does the fall of Assad mean?