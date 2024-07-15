Those who don't like the classic blue loungers on Calar Major beach now have the option of choosing a luxury version. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/Schöning

The operation of sunbeds and umbrellas on the city beaches of Palma de Mallorca is a million-dollar business. Now, for the first time, you can sunbathe on luxury loungers on Cala Major beach, but the price is steep.

Christopher Schmitt

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tourists in Palma de Mallorca who find conventional beach loungers too uncomfortable can now enjoy the luxury version.

The luxury loungers on the city beach Cala Major offer more comfort thanks to a thicker mattress and a more attractive umbrella.

The providers charge 70 euros for the loungers, which is well above the normal price.

The supposed mass of sunbeds and umbrellas on the beaches is also causing discontent on the island. Show more

The sun loungers are supposed to be nicer and more comfortable, but tourists are expected to dig deeper into their pockets during their vacation: This summer, luxury loungers, known as "hamacas", are being installed for the first time on the popular city beach of Palma de Mallorca, Cala Major. They offer more comfort on the beach, but are sinfully expensive in comparison. For two sun loungers and a parasol, the premium package, interested travelers to Mallorca pay a whopping 70 euros (around CHF 68.30) per day.

This is a price increase of around 280 percent compared to the standard sun loungers in Palma. For two conventional sun loungers and a parasol, you currently pay 25.30 euros (CHF 24.70) per day on the family-friendly beach, as the German-language "Mallorca Magazin" reports.

What distinguishes the luxury loungers from the standard version? They have a thicker mattress, which should ensure a more comfortable beach experience. The sunshades also look nicer and, in comparison, look as if they could be on a beach in Bali.

Luxury loungers are well received

The service for sunbeds and parasols is put out to tender every season by the Palma de Mallorca city council - a multi-million euro business on the island. This is because the providers are responsible for the service. In this case, it is the company Beach i Oci, which is also responsible for the other city beaches in Palma.

Cala Major beach is one of the most popular city beaches in Palma. Picture: IMAGO/Panthermedia

When asked by Mallorca Magazin, an employee of Beach i Oci reported that the luxury offers are well received, but exclusively by tourists. Better provision on the beach is desired.

Accusation: more umbrellas and sunbeds than usual?

However, there have also been accusations that more sunbeds and umbrellas than usual have been placed on the beach, which the Palma city council denied to Mallorca Magazin.

There is also the threat of resistance from local residents. Last week, the Spanish daily newspaper "Diario de Mallorca" reported on complaints from residents about the new sun loungers in Cala Major. Here, too, significantly more sunbeds and umbrellas than usual are said to have been offered, making it difficult to spread out towels. The service employee at Beach i Oci denied the allegations.