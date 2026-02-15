This is what the building looked like before the renovation. maps

After two years of construction, the property on Badstrasse in Baden has been completely renovated. While most of the apartments were quickly rented out, the five townhouses for a monthly rent of around 4,500 francs have so far remained largely empty - despite free months as an incentive.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a CHF 19.3 million refurbishment at Badstrasse 28/30 in Baden, 18 apartments, offices and 1160 square meters of retail space have been created, with the smaller apartments being let quickly.

However, the five new townhouses for a monthly rent of around 4,500 francs are slow to find tenants, which is why the owner is offering three free months.

The large retail spaces are also difficult to let, particularly because of the combination of ground floor and basement, but the real estate fund is nevertheless confident. Show more

Where the traditional Ledergerber Mode store once attracted customers, a completely renovated property now shines: Badstrasse 28/30 in Baden has been completely transformed after two years of construction. The building has been ready for occupation since December - but the most expensive units, of all things, are struggling.

The owner, a UBS real estate fund, invested a total of CHF 19.3 million in the project. "It was an extremely complex construction project in an ensemble protection zone," says fund manager Samuel Egger to the "Aargauer Zeitung" during a tour. The building originally dates back to 1820. Number 28 was demolished and rebuilt, while number 30 was renovated as an existing building.

18 apartments, offices - and 1160 square meters of retail space

In 2009, the fund - then still under the umbrella of Credit Suisse - took over the property from Ledergerber. The fashion store remained on Badstrasse until summer 2023 and then moved to Weite Gasse. A return is not planned.

From November 2023, demolition, renovation and a new replacement building with an extension along Oelrainstrasse followed. The result is 18 apartments, five offices with a total of 276 square meters (over half already rented) and 1160 square meters of retail space on the ground floor and basement.

The 13 smaller apartments on Badstrasse - between 1½ and 4½ rooms - were quickly let. "All units have been let and the tenants moved in in December," says Egger. The residents are a broad mix of ages.

4500 francs rent - and three months free

Things look very different in the new building along Oelrainstrasse. There, paths lead through a newly designed inner courtyard to five multi-storey townhouses, each with around 100 square meters of living space. Two toilets, one with a shower, its own washing machine and tumble dryer, a spacious kitchen, a bright living room with a view of the Limmat - four units extend over three floors and have their own terrace.

The townhouses have been on the market since March 2025 and have been ready for occupancy since December. But demand remains subdued. For around a month, the company has therefore been offering an incentive: anyone who signs up by mid-February will receive the first three months rent-free - a discount of around 13,500 francs. "Measures like this are common, we are reacting to the market in this way," says Egger. At least one of the houses is already rented out.

He admits: "Above a certain price, the air automatically becomes thinner. If you have a bigger budget, you also have more choice." For the time being, however, he does not want to change the rent. But one thing is clear: vacancies are not in the interests of the fund.

Top location - but sophisticated concept

Egger emphasizes the location: two minutes to the train station, "you can get to Zurich extremely quickly". This is particularly attractive for commuters. Although there are a total of eleven parking spaces for residential and commercial use, the concept clearly relies on public transport.

However, not everyone would be happy with the open floor plan and sliding doors instead of classically partitioned rooms. That's why one of the townhouses was furnished to better convey the feeling of space during viewings. "You feel the space differently and get a sense of what it could look like."

A nearby example shows that high rents are demanded in Baden's old town: A 4½-room maisonette apartment at Theaterplatz 12 was advertised in May 2025 for CHF 5675 per month.

First floor in demand, basement slows down

Patience is also required for the 1160 square meters of retail space. The rent is a matter of negotiation, says Egger - depending on whether someone wants to take over the space as a complete package or separately. However, each unit comprises the ground floor and basement.

"The first floor space alone would be very attractive. We would have already rented it out, but together with the basement, the situation is more challenging," explains Egger.

Tivoli Real Estate Management AG has now taken over the marketing. Previously, another company was responsible. "With the change, we wanted to bring in additional retail experience and a breath of fresh air," says Egger. In a small town like Baden, the tenant mix is more difficult to manage than in a shopping center like Shoppi Tivoli, where he is also involved. Fashion stores currently dominate along Badstrasse.

Despite everything, Egger remains optimistic: "It just takes time and patience."

Whether the townhouses for CHF 4,500 will soon find new residents - or whether the market will put its foot down after all - remains to be seen.