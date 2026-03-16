The trial at the criminal court in Zug is scheduled to last nine days. (archive photo) Keystone

A trial that goes far beyond an ordinary inheritance dispute begins at the criminal court in Zug. It centers on a luxury villa on Lake Aegeri, a billionaire buyer - and allegations of fraud, money laundering and political sleaze.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A criminal trial begins in Zug concerning the sale of a luxury villa on Lake Aegeri, which is alleged to have been sold well below market value.

Four men are on trial, including a brother of the heiress and a billionaire who bought the property.

The trial is expected to last until the end of March and also raises political questions in the canton of Zug. Show more

A brother as the accused and a sister as the private plaintiff have been facing each other in the criminal court in Zug since this Monday morning. The man is alleged to have sold land on Lake Aegeri too cheaply.

What is the trial about? blue News answers the most important questions.

What is the trial about?

At the center of the case is a luxury villa on Lake Aegeri in the canton of Zug. The approximately 5,000 square meter property is one of the most exclusive locations in the region. Appraisals estimate its value at up to 27 million francs.

However, the property was sold back in 2017 for CHF 16 million. This sale triggered a bitter family conflict and several court cases.

What is said to have happened?

The villa originally belonged to the deceased parents of two siblings. The brother sold the property via a family holding company - against his sister's wishes.

The brother only held 45% of the shares in the holding company. The sister and her underage daughter jointly held 55%. Despite this, the brother managed to push through the sale.

The sister accuses him of selling the villa well below market value and thus damaging her inheritance.

Who played what role?

Four men are now on trial.

The plaintiff's brother is said to have organized the sale of the villa. He is accused of fraudulent mismanagement.

The buyer is the entrepreneur Urs Burkard, a Sika heir with an estimated family fortune of around CHF 3.3 billion. He is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering.

In addition, a trustee and a lawyer who was a member of the company's Board of Directors must also stand trial.

The brother's sister is the central opponent in the proceedings. She has been fighting against the sale of the property for years.

Why is politics also in the spotlight?

The case has caused political waves in the canton of Zug. There is a debate as to whether the authorities looked closely enough at the sale.

A notary in Oberägeri initially did not want to notarize the deal. However, the sale was later confirmed in a neighboring municipality.

The cantonal council therefore set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry (PUK) in the summer of 2025 to investigate possible political connections or failings on the part of the authorities.

How long will the trial take?

The criminal proceedings have now begun and are initially scheduled to last until March 31.

It is intended to clarify whether there were criminal acts involved in the sale of the villa. Other civil proceedings relating to the inheritance dispute are running in parallel.

The case is therefore likely to keep the canton of Zug busy for some time to come.