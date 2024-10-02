A passer-by in Ticino manages a spectacular shot: a lynx kills a chamois by the roadside.

Sara Matasci

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ticino, a lynx has captured a chamois by the roadside.

A passer-by filmed the hunt.

The video is currently circulating in WhatsApp chats. Show more

It's not unusual to come across a wild animal on the roads in the Onsernone and Maggia valleys in Ticino. From foxes to deer, badgers to chamois, the glowing eyes are easy to spot on the roadside or in the surrounding woods.

What happened recently, however, is rare: A lynx observes an injured chamois and then pounces on its prey. The scene was filmed by a passer-by from the roadside.

The video is doing the rounds on WhatsApp among the inhabitants of the Ticino valleys. It is not known exactly where it was filmed.