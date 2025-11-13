  1. Residential Customers
Wild animals Lynx shot by gamekeeper in Neuchâtel had viral disease

13.11.2025 - 16:03

In contrast to the healthy lynx in the photo, the lynx that was shot was very weak and suffered from distemper (symbolic image).
Keystone

The lynx shot by a gamekeeper in the canton of Neuchâtel at the beginning of September was seriously ill. According to a report, the animal was suffering from the viral infection distemper. The death of the lynx caused outrage in parts of the population.

13.11.2025, 16:03

The findings of the Institute for Fish and Wildlife Health (Fiwi) "confirm that the gamekeeper's decision to kill the animal was justified and complied with federal law", according to a statement issued by the canton of Neuchâtel on Thursday.

According to the institute's report, the lynx shot on September 9 was suffering from distemper and had severe inflammation affecting several internal organs. According to the report, the infection could have been caused by the animal being exposed to a high concentration of the distemper virus, for example by eating foxes or through contact with dogs, foxes, badgers or martens living on the outskirts of settlements.

The young lynx, named Diego, was admitted to La Garenne VD Zoo in the fall of 2024 and released in the north of the canton of Vaud in May 2025. However, he obviously had difficulties adjusting to life in the wild.

Since its release from the zoo, the lynx had specialized in hunting foxes near settlements, but had never attacked wild ungulates, which are normally the lynx's main prey.

"His poor health and deviant behavior show that he has not managed to readapt to life in the wild and that he posed a growing risk to humans and domestic animals," the canton added.

Petition for "Diego"

The death of the young lynx had triggered numerous reactions from the population and the canton had come under fire.

The association Avenir Loup Lynx Jura ("Future Wolf Lynx Jura") had spoken of a "drama": "This shooting undoes all the painstaking and costly work of the animal keepers, vets and volunteers who fought to give Diego a second chance," the association wrote when the animal's death became known.

The "Protect the lynx" association's online petition had collected almost 600 signatures in a very short space of time. It called for "the immediate dismissal of the gamekeepers responsible for the killing of Diego" and "the launch of an independent investigation to understand why and how such a decision could have been made".

