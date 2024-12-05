Macron wants to stay in office. Bild: dpa

The center-right government in France has fallen. This is also putting pressure on the president. But Macron wants to stand firm.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you One day after the fall of the government in France, President Emmanuel Macron has rejected calls for his resignation.

The French president wants to quickly appoint a new prime minister following the fall of the government.

A special law will be introduced in parliament by mid-December to bridge the gap until the overdue budget is passed at the beginning of next year. Show more

Following the fall of the center-right government in France by the opposition, head of state Emmanuel Macron has rejected calls for his resignation. In an address to the French people, he said: "The mandate that you have democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate and I will carry it out in full until its end."

Macron said it was his responsibility to ensure the proper functioning of the institutions, the independence of the country and the protection of the population.

The French President wants to appoint a new Prime Minister quickly after the fall of the government. "We can afford neither division nor stagnation," said Macron in an address to the nation in the evening. "That is why I will appoint a prime minister in the next few days."

He will task him with "forming a government of general interest" that represents all political forces that are willing to participate or at least commit to not bringing it down with another vote of no confidence.

Special law to secure the budget

The new Prime Minister will form a compact government and his priority will be the budget for the coming year. A special law will be introduced in parliament by mid-December to bridge the gap until the overdue budget is passed at the beginning of next year.

The left-wing camp and the right-wing nationalists around Marine Le Pen toppled Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government on Wednesday with a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly after just three months in office. This was immediately followed by calls for Macron's resignation from the left-wing party La France Insoumise.

dpa