An incident between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte is currently making headlines. A video shows Brigitte Macron hitting her husband in the face during an argument.

The incident took place on arrival at Hanoi airport, where the presidential couple were due to begin a tour of Southeast Asia.

The video, which was recorded on Sunday evening, shows the door of the plane being opened and Macron facing his wife with a serious expression on his face. Shortly afterwards, Brigitte's hands can be seen moving quickly towards Macron's face.

The President appears surprised, notices the open doors and quickly waves to the cameras waiting at the foot of the airplane stairs. Despite the incident, the couple left the plane together and walked down the stairs. Macron offered his wife his arm, but she grabbed the handrail instead.

The slap in the face: a joke - or something more?

The video quickly went viral on the internet. The Élysée Palace initially suspected that the video was an AI fake. However, French media later confirmed the authenticity of the clip. An anonymous insider told "BFMTV" that the couple were merely "fooling around". "Le Parisien" also quoted a confidant of the president: Macron and his wife had wanted to "let off steam one last time" and "fool around". blue News has requested a statement from the Élysée.

Emmanuel Macron, the youngest president in the history of France, met his future wife Brigitte when he was 15 years old. She was his French teacher and read his work to the class. Macron married his wife in 2007 after their first marriage ended in divorce. He is stepfather to their three grown-up children and step-grandfather to their seven grandchildren.

However, the French president is also a frequent target of conspiracy theories and false reports. Recently, he had to deny rumors that his wife was born a man, and he criticized a fake Russian claim that he was linked to cocaine.

