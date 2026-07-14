France is celebrating its National Day today—and Emmanuel Macron is joining in the festivities. The president has opened a new museum where visitors can buy candles just like the ones in his apartment and even his iconic aviator sunglasses.

Here's what it's all about French President Emmanuel Macron has opened a visitor center across from the Élysée Palace that offers a glimpse into the presidential palace and is intended to bring it closer to the public.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Macron's daily work routine through a VR experience and buy Élysée-themed souvenirs such as candles, mugs, and soaps in the shop.

Among the most eye-catching items are Macron's aviator sunglasses, priced at 659 euros. It is unclear how long these souvenirs will remain available, as his term ends in May 2027. Summary created with

Today, all of France has its eyes on Paris: On Bastille Day, President Emmanuel Macron takes center stage at the grand military parade. But visitors to the Élysée Palace can now even take a little piece of Macron home with them.

Macron has opened a new visitor center across from the Élysée Palace. The “Maison Élysée” is located in a former bridal shop that was renovated at a cost of about 3.5 million euros, according to several media outlets, including the "Tages-Anzeiger" (paywall article), report.

In July 2024, the 600-square-meter “Maison Élysée” opened there. The visitor center offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Élysée Palace. The “Salon du Thé” serves coffee and pastries, while the gift shop offers souvenirs for fans of France and Macron. The idea behind it: to make the presidential palace more accessible as the “home of all French people.”

With a VR headset, you’re instantly immersed in Macron’s world. Suddenly, the president is sitting on the sofa in his office, looking at you and explaining what his office entails. Then—at least virtually—you get into the car with him and drive to the celebrations on the Champs-Élysées.

Macron Style for 659 euros

But the visitor center isn’t just about the exhibition. The gift shop offers a wide variety of Élysée-themed souvenirs. For 33 euros, you can buy scented candles featuring the coat of arms of the “Présidence de la République,” available in jasmine, orange, or fig scents. A bar of soap bearing the inscription “République Française” costs 22.60 euros. Another bestseller is a mug featuring a portrait of Emmanuel Macron—for 25 euros.

Also in high demand—despite the steep price—are Macron’s iconic sunglasses, which made headlines at this year’s WEF. The Pacific S01-Elysée aviator sunglasses by Henry Jullien cost 659 euros.

It is not known how much longer the Macron souvenirs will be sold in the store. His term ends in May 2027.