France's presidential couple are said to have spent a year trying to persuade the controversial commentator to retract her claims about Brigitte Macron. Now they are going to court.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit in the US state of Delaware against right-wing influencer Candace Owens.

Among other things, Owens spread the false claim that Brigitte Macron was born a man in order to generate attention and revenue, according to the lawsuit.

The Macrons accuse her of not deleting the content despite repeated requests to do so and of exposing them to a degrading global campaign. Show more

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing US influencer Candace Owens. The presidential couple are suing in the US state of Delaware against Owens' claim that Brigitte Macron was born a man, among other things.

Owens spread the claim on Platform X and in her podcast in March 2024 because "she knew that the shock value would increase her visibility", according to court documents obtained by several US media outlets. Owens confirmed on her YouTube channel on Thursday night that the Macrons are taking legal action against her.

False statements against the Macrons

Owens knowingly used false claims about the Macrons to make money from her platform, the court documents continued. She had responded to the Macrons' requests to withdraw the content with further falsehoods. For example, Owens claimed that Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron were related and that Emmanuel Macron had become President of France with the help of a CIA program.

These allegations made the Macrons the victims of a "global humiliation campaign" that was "invasive, dehumanizing and deeply unfair", according to the complaint, which includes 22 charges. The presidential couple's lawyer told CNN that Owens had been asked for a year to retract the allegations.

The 36-year-old influencer has a wide reach in right-wing circles: Owens has 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 7 million on Platform X. In 2024, the Australian government denied Owens entry, citing her spreading false claims about the Holocaust or Muslims.