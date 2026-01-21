Macron's sunglasses trigger hype for luxury model - Gallery The manufacturer is now using this photo of Macron to advertise the luxury glasses (archive image). Image: dpa Macron's appearance with sunglasses in Davos landed him on many front pages (archive image). Image: dpa Macron's sunglasses trigger hype for luxury model - Gallery The manufacturer is now using this photo of Macron to advertise the luxury glasses (archive image). Image: dpa Macron's appearance with sunglasses in Davos landed him on many front pages (archive image). Image: dpa

Trump scoffs, but the manufacturer rubs his hands in glee: the fuss over Macron's appearance with aviator glasses continues. And France is debating whether Macron looks cool or crazy in glasses.

Luxury eyewear manufacturer Henry Jullien benefited from this and has been inundated with inquiries ever since.

In his home country of France, the appearance sparked admiration, ridicule and harsh criticism of Macron's self-portrayal. Show more

With his sunglasses worn at the lectern at the World Economic Forum, France's head of state Emmanuel Macron has earned the mockery of US President Donald Trump. However, many newspapers published a photo of Macron wearing aviator sunglasses - which he was wearing due to an eye infection - on the front page. And the small French manufacturer of the luxury glasses can now hardly keep up with the demand. The Henry Jullien brand's online store was temporarily unavailable.

"Our friends and customers have started asking us if these are our glasses, which makes us really proud," said Stefano Fulchir, head of iVision Tech, the Italian parent company of the eyewear brand, to RTL. Hundreds of emails and inquiries have already been received.

"On average, we produce 100 of these Pacific models a year, but given the amount of attention they are getting, we may have to produce 1000 this year. We already have customers asking for the same model," said Fulchir. The Henry Jullien brand is already advertising the 659 euro model on Instagram with a photo of Macron wearing the glasses in Davos.

Trump mocks "beautiful sunglasses"

"I saw him yesterday with these beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?", Trump said in his speech in Davos about Macron's appearance the day before with the glasses. Macron had wanted to look like Tom Cruise, who wore similar glasses in the movie "Top Gun", joked some in France.

The newspaper "Le Figaro", which explained Macron's glasses model in detail, also received critical comments. "No, who does he think he is? He seems completely crazy," reacted one reader. "A pair of glasses doesn't make a great man," another scoffed. "Is he hoping to regain international prominence by playing the clown?" asked another reader. There was also the suggestion that Macron would have been better off wearing an eye patch.