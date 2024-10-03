Golden Retriever Maddie has a unique friendship. She is friends with the garbage collectors who visit her every Friday. In the video you can see how happy everyone is to see each other again and again.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maddie is a golden retriever.

Her favorite day is Friday, because that's when the garbage collectors come.

The dustmen are her friends and she is the dustmen's friend. Show more

Every Friday, golden retriever Maddie is very happy: the dog waits outside the door until the men from the garbage collection service arrive. This is something special for her, as a unique friendship has developed.

Maddie gets cuddles, snacks and games, and the men get a break from their back-breaking jobs.

