Pop icon Madonna grew up with several siblings. An older brother died last year and now her younger brother Christopher has succumbed to cancer. He helped with his sister's rise to fame.

An older brother of Madonna, Anthony Ciccone, died in February 2023 at the age of 66. Show more

A younger brother of US musician Madonna (66) is dead. Christopher Ciccone died of cancer at the age of 63, his family announced through a spokesperson. His husband, British actor Ray Thacker, and other loved ones were at his side, the statement said. Madonna herself did not initially comment on social media. An older brother, Anthony Ciccone, died in February 2023 at the age of 66.

Madonna, whose real name was Madonna Louise Ciccone, grew up with seven siblings in the US state of Michigan. Christopher Ciccone followed his sister to New York at the beginning of her career. For many years, he assisted the singer as a personal assistant, dancer, decorator and tour manager. He later worked as a shoe designer and interior decorator.

In 2008, Ciccone wrote a book about his life alongside the singer, who became world-famous with songs such as "Like A Prayer" and "Frozen". At this point, the siblings' relationship was already strained. The autobiography "My Sister Madonna and I" caused the relationship to deteriorate further, as reported by the US media. In 2012, Ciccone stated in interviews that they were in contact with each other again.

