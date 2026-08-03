In Spain, the search is underway for those responsible for the influx of migrants. There are accusations and denials. Meanwhile, the authorities are struggling with overcrowded reception centers and conflicting figures.

Here's what it's all about The Spanish government has rejected allegations that it ignored warnings from intelligence agencies about a mass influx of migrants into Ceuta.

Meanwhile, thousands of migrants are still in the Spanish exclave.

Efforts to provide shelter and repatriate the victims are ongoing, as is the search for additional victims. Summary created with

Following the rush of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, the government in Madrid has rejected allegations that it ignored warnings from the CNI intelligence agency about a mass influx. Officials stated that they had not received any intelligence reports warning of a migration crisis of this magnitude.

Meanwhile, efforts to house and repatriate the remaining migrants, as well as the search for additional victims, are continuing in Ceuta. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Madrid, 72 bodies have been recovered so far.

Miguel Tellado, spokesperson for the opposition conservative People’s Party (PP), said it was hard to imagine that the CNI had not known about the impending “human wave.” The radio station Cadena Ser also reported “multiple warnings.” Government spokeswoman Elma Saiz countered: “No one had anticipated such an unprecedented event.”

On Thursday in particular, tens of thousands of people arrived in Ceuta irregularly from Morocco—most by swimming, while others climbed over the six-meter-high border fence. The exact number remains unclear. Regional President Juan Jesús Vivas now put the number of arrivals at 80,000, after previously estimating 60,000. Madrid maintains its estimate of 50,000. Morocco reported that around 40,000 migrants had attempted to reach Ceuta.

Thousands of migrants are still in Ceuta

There are also conflicting reports regarding the number of migrants who have lost their lives, primarily off the coast of the exclave in the Strait of Gibraltar. While Madrid continues to cite a death toll of 72, representatives of the conservative regional government say there are at least 88 bodies.

According to consistent reports from the authorities, the majority of the migrants have already returned to Morocco. However, the regional government estimates that 3,000 to 5,000 people are still in Ceuta. Although the situation has calmed down, it is still far from normal, Vivas said. Meanwhile, the central government puts the number of remaining migrants at around 2,500 and reports that the repatriation operations are not yet complete.

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Reception Centers Overburdened

The situation remains particularly tense for unaccompanied minors. According to its own figures, Ceuta has been caring for at least 862 children and adolescents since the influx began, even though it normally has only 29 available spots. As a result, additional housing is being set up in repurposed buildings.

According to the regional government in Ceuta, the CETI reception center for adults has been completely overwhelmed—and not just since the recent influx. It has capacity for about 600 people. According to reports, about 1,000 additional migrants are staying in makeshift camps outside the facility.