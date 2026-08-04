According to new government figures released by Madrid last week, a total of about 72,000 migrants entered the North African exclave of Ceuta illegally.

About 70,000 of them have since returned to Morocco, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters. Following the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll has risen to 75. It had previously stood at 72.

With the new figures, the Spanish government significantly revised upward its previous estimates of the number of people who had reached Ceuta during the unprecedented influx, particularly on Thursday. Until now, it had estimated the number of arrivals at around 50,000. Ceuta’s regional president, Juan Jesús Vivas, had most recently estimated the number at up to 80,000.

Government Rejects Criticism and Allegations

Following the video conference of EU interior ministers, Grande-Marlaska described the meeting as “absolutely constructive.” The EU member states acknowledged the “prompt and effective response” by Spanish authorities to the migration crisis. It also became clear that Ceuta, as an external border of the European Union, requires special protection and that securing it is a shared European responsibility.

The interior minister of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing government once again highlighted the cooperation with Morocco. He noted that both countries had worked closely together both before July 30 and afterward to prevent a humanitarian tragedy and to protect Spain’s and Europe’s external borders. This cooperation, he said, had enabled the swift return of most of the people who had entered Spain irregularly.

Intake System for Minors Overburdened

The influx of migrants had sparked a Europe-wide debate late last week about the protection of the EU’s external borders. Madrid had been criticized by the governments of some EU countries and sharply attacked by the opposition at home. Among other things, it was alleged that the government had ignored warnings from intelligence agencies about an impending influx. Following other ministers, Grande-Marlaska also rejected this accusation.

The situation remains particularly tense for the unaccompanied minors who have arrived in the exclave. According to the regional government, Ceuta has been caring for at least 862 children and adolescents since the influx began, even though there are normally only 29 available spots. As a result, additional accommodations are being set up in repurposed buildings. Grande-Marlaska said that Spain respects the fundamental rights of minors. “This is one of our most important obligations and priorities.”