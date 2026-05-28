An operation against the mafia in Sicily has also led to further investigations in Switzerland. According to Italian media, the confiscated assets are believed to have come from the entourage of Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who died in 2023.

The confiscated assets are believed to come from the entourage of the deceased Cosa Nostra mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro. The authorities had been looking for him for thirty years before he was finally caught in 2023. (archive image)

The operation was coordinated by the District Directorate for Combating the Mafia in Palermo. According to the Adnkronos news agency, the operation covered eight countries in addition to Italy.

According to the Italian financial police, these include Switzerland, Andorra, Gibraltar, the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Lebanon, the Principality of Monaco and Spain.

According to Adnkronos, searches and investigations are currently underway in the countries involved. At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and the Federal Office of Police confirmed that the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland had received a request for mutual legal assistance from Palermo.

The request for legal assistance from the Palermo public prosecutor's office (Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia) was submitted this year and is being processed, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland announced on Thursday.

Money comes from drug trafficking

The investigations had revealed a huge fortune stemming from drug trafficking. The money had been reinvested since the 1980s under the leadership of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra in the Trapani region and by Matteo Messina Denaro.

According to a spokesman for the Italian financial police, the operation is the culmination of intensive investigative work. This has made it possible to reconstruct a huge fortune.

According to the financial police, the money originated from drug trafficking. This had been organized since the 1980s by the mafia organization Cosa Nostra Trapanese, which was under the control of the mafia boss - Capo dei Capi - Matteo Messina Denaro until his death in 2023.

30 years on the run

Denaro was one of the most ruthless leaders of the Sicilian mafia, as portrayed in the film series "The Godfather".

Denaro was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia several times, including for his involvement in the murder of anti-Mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992 and in deadly attacks in Rome, Florence and Milan in 1993.

In the summer of 1993, Denaro disappeared without a trace and lived on the run until his arrest 30 years later, which made him the most wanted criminal in Italy. His cover was blown when he sought treatment for cancer.

On January 16, 2023, Denaro was arrested on his way to a clinic in Palermo. He died in prison just a few months later as a result of his cancer.