Giovanni Brusca murdered the mafia hunter Giovanni Falcone. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The notorious mafia boss Giovanni Brusca is free after 25 years in prison. He was in prison for numerous crimes, including confessing to killing over 100 people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giovanni Brusca, convicted mafia boss, is free after 25 years in prison and under witness protection.

His nickname was "the pig".

He confessed to numerous murders and cooperated with the justice system. Show more

Ex-boss Giovanni Brusca, convicted of several mafia offenses, has been released. The 68-year-old Sicilian, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of mafia hunter Giovanni Falcone, who is also known in Switzerland, among other things, no longer has any outstanding legal obligations to the state, according to judicial circles.

Brusca had already left the Rebibbia high-security prison in Rome four years ago. However, he had to report regularly to the police. He is now free. He has served a total of 25 years in prison. Brusca will continue to live outside Sicily under a false identity and remains under witness protection, as he had decided to cooperate with the justice system.

Murdered mafia hunter worked closely with Del Ponte

Brusca had pulled the trigger on the bomb that killed the Mafia hunter Giovanni Falcone in Palermo in May 1992. The Ticino public prosecutor and later federal prosecutor Carla del Ponte also worked with Falcone in the fight against the Mafia. Del Ponte and Falcone investigated money laundering cases together, for example in connection with the so-called "Pizza Connection". Together with Falcone, Del Ponte narrowly escaped an explosives attack in Palermo in 1989.

On June 21, 1989, a 58-kilogram explosive charge was found on a beach near Falcone's villa in Addaura near Palermo. Falcone had wanted to go swimming there together with Del Ponte and Claudio Lehmann, the investigating judge in Ticino at the time. The two were in Sicily because of investigations into the "Pizza Connection" money laundering case.

Nickname "the pig"

As Carla del Ponte testified in court in March 1999, she declined Falcone's invitation for the planned day at the beach and preferred a trip to Palermo. As a result, they escaped the assassination attempt, which was apparently aimed not only at Falcone, but also at Carla Del Ponte and Claudio Lehmann.

Four years after Falcone's assassination, Brusca was arrested. He soon began to cooperate with the Italian judicial authorities. He confessed to killing over 100 people.

Known by the nickname "the pig", the mafioso is responsible for one of the most gruesome mafia crimes: the kidnapping and murder of the eleven-year-old son of a mafia crown witness, whose body was later dissolved in hydrochloric acid. Brusca received 30 years in prison for this alone.