The main stage of the Tomorrowland festival is on fire. The police are on site with many emergency services. Bild: X/El Financiero

Two days before the start of the Tomorrowland electro festival in Boom, Belgium, a fire has broken out on the main stage. So far there are no injuries, said a spokeswoman for the fire department. As reported by the Belgian news agency Belga, rescue services are on site. The focus is currently on the safety of the employees present.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire has broken out on the site of the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

A large part of the main stage is on fire.

The fire department and police are trying to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The electro festival was due to start next Friday. It is one of the biggest festivals of the genre. Show more

The Tomorrowland festival in Boom is one of the biggest venues for fans of electronic music. Last year, 400,000 people attended the festival, and this year big names such as David Guett, Robin Schulz and Deadmau5 were expected.

But two days before the planned start of the Belgian festival, there was a shock: a huge fire broke out during the preparations. Images on social networks show that the main stage was almost completely engulfed by the fire.

🚨BREAKING: Massive blaze engulfed the main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, set to begin this Friday. pic.twitter.com/TWgMXUi02x — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 16, 2025

Large contingent of police and firefighters on site

The organizers of Tomorrowland confirmed the fire. Rescue workers are on site." Our top priority right now is safety," festival spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen was quoted as saying by the Dutch Telegraaf.

So far there are no injuries, said a spokeswoman for the fire department. As reported by the Belgian news agency Belga, rescue services are on site. The focus is currently on the safety of the employees present. Pictures on social media show a thick cloud of smoke and a fire on the left side of the stage.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Residents have been asked to close all windows and doors. The police are on site with a large contingent and are monitoring the fire from the air with drones. The fire department is trying to prevent the flames from spreading to the vegetation behind the stage and to a festival tent in the immediate vicinity.

Festival to take place without main stage

As the organizers announced later that evening, the festival will still take place, but without the main stage. The DreamVille camping area will open tomorrow, Thursday, as planned. They are working on solutions for the festival weekend. They also confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire inferno in Belgium is reminiscent of the major fire at a livestream broadcast of the Belgian Tomorrowland festival in Barcelona in 2017, when the main stage was suddenly engulfed in flames. 20,000 visitors were evacuated from the site. The cause was suspected to be damage to the pyrotechnics system. There were no serious injuries among the festival visitors. Around 20 people had to be treated for anxiety and minor bruising.

In 2017, the Belgian Tomorrowland festival was broadcast via livestream at a music festival in Barcelona. Suddenly, the stage went up in flames. Archivbild: Keystone

With several hundred thousand visitors, Tomorrowland is one of the largest electro festivals in the world. The theme of this year's edition is "Orbyz" and, according to previous information, it will take place over two weekends (July 18-20 and 25-27).

This news item was last comprehensively updated at 21:35.

Video from the department