The bakery group Aryzta reported lower revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026. Its key German business, in particular, caused problems and is now undergoing a comprehensive review.

The baked goods company Aryzta—known for its Hiestand croissant brand—saw a decline in sales and a drop in profits in the first half of 2026. The main problem is its significant business in Germany, for which “all options” are now being explored. At the same time, after a ten-year hiatus, Aryzta is once again offering its shareholders the prospect of a capital return in 2027.

Revenue fell by 2.1 percent to 1.064 billion euros in the first half of the year due to consumer reluctance to spend. On an organic basis—that is, adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions and divestitures—the decline was 2.7 percent. Sales volumes fell by 2.1 percent, while prices were down 0.6 percent on average. As a result, Aryzta performed significantly worse than expected.

Germany performed particularly poorly. The slump in consumer sentiment there offset growth in other key markets. Germany accounts for more than a quarter of the Group’s revenue. According to Aryzta, the company was weighed down there by customers’ high price sensitivity, fragile consumer sentiment, and excess production capacity in the baked goods market.

Aryzta is now conducting a comprehensive review of its German operations. The company intends to explore “all options” in the process.

Despite weak sales, Aryzta was able to limit the decline in margins. Although operating profit at the EBITDA level fell by 7.0 percent to 139.9 million euros, the corresponding margin declined only slightly from 13.9 percent to 13.2 percent, remaining roughly in line with expectations.

Margin Suffers Due to Cost-Cutting Measures

Excluding one-time costs of approximately 5.4 million euros related to the ongoing cost-saving and efficiency program “Project Excellence,” the margin would have been about half a percentage point higher. Overall, net income fell by 3.9 percent to 47.2 million euros.

“The first half of the year was challenging, but we have accelerated our cost-optimization measures to protect profitability,” Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO Urs Jordi is quoted as saying in the press release. Combined with the predictability of key input costs, this bolsters confidence that the company will achieve its profitability targets for the full year.

As announced, Aryzta aims to achieve annual net savings of 20 to 30 million euros by 2028. Annual savings of 8 to 10 million euros have already been identified in production, along with an additional 10 million euros or so through organizational streamlining. The full impact is expected to be evident starting in 2027.

For the full year, Aryzta now expects organic growth to be at the lower end of its previous target range, which is in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range. EBITDA and operating profit are nevertheless expected to increase compared with 2025.

Now that the balance sheet has been restructured, shareholder distributions are once again taking center stage. At the 2027 Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be able to vote on a capital return. This could take the form of a dividend, share buybacks, or a combination of both.