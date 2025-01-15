At Coop, promotions will apply from Thursday to Wednesday in future. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

At Coop, promotions now apply from Thursday instead of Tuesday. The retailer has announced this in its "Coopzeitung".

This week, a thick calendar is emblazoned on the "Coopzeitung", which reaches millions of households every week. In it, the retailer announces massive changes to the promotion periods.

Instead of Tuesday to Monday as before, Coop's promotions will now run from Thursday to Wednesday. The "Coopzeitung" will now also be published on Thursdays. Coop justifies the change with the fact that "more and more customers are shopping at the weekend".

In fact, retailers have been focusing on weekend shopping for some time now. Both Migros and Coop offer so-called "weekend bangers" - products that are only offered at a discount from Thursday to Saturday and are therefore intended to attract even more customers to the stores at the weekend.

Migros is not changing anything

According to the editorial, the new duration of the Coop promotions does not only affect the supermarket. The specialist stores and Coop City are also affected, according to the "Coopzeitung". The current promotions, which have been in place since Tuesday, will be extended until next Wednesday to ensure a seamless transition.

No changes are expected for customers of the other major retailer for the time being. Migros is sticking to its existing promotional period from Tuesday to Monday, according to a request from blue News.

However, the change to the promotional period is not the only change that Coop has announced in recent days. On Tuesday, the company announced that it would not be renewing its franchise agreement with The Body Shop.

"The unique positioning in the market previously defined by the franchisor The Body Shop International Limited no longer exists," said Coop, explaining the move.