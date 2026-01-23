The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that 475 enemy drones had been intercepted. According to the report, air raid alerts were issued in western and central European Russia. The military’s claims cannot be independently verified. However, the figure cited suggests a massive Ukrainian attack.

According to Russian Telegram channels, a refinery was hit in Ufa, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, about 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine. Photos showed a tall column of smoke rising above the Bashneft-Novoil facility.

Head of the Republic Radij Chabirow officially announced that drone debris had fallen on an industrial site and sparked a fire. There were no fatalities or injuries, he wrote on social media. The three refineries in Ufa had also been the target of Ukrainian attacks in June, July, and early August.

Wildberries Warehouse in the Tula Region Is on Fire

Ukraine also continued its series of attacks against Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer. A logistics center in the town of Alexin, south of Moscow, was hit, as confirmed by authorities in the Tula region. One person was reportedly injured. The fire at the warehouse is now under control. According to reports on the Telegram channel Astra, warehouses near Domodedovo on the outskirts of Moscow and in Selenodolsk in the Republic of Tatarstan were also attacked.

Through its attacks on online commerce, Ukraine is attempting to inflict economic damage and influence public opinion in Russia ahead of the parliamentary elections in September. However, the damage—and above all, the number of human casualties—pales in comparison to the devastation Russia has wrought in Ukraine during the nearly four and a half years of its war of aggression.