A strong quake has shaken Northern California. The authorities issued a tsunami warning. Archivbild: Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP/dpa

A severe earthquake occurred off the coast of the US state of California on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning. The alert was canceled just over an hour after the earth tremor.

Philipp Fischer

According to the US authorities, the quake with a magnitude of 7 was registered at a depth of ten kilometers in the Pacific Ocean, around one hundred kilometers from the coastal town of Ferndale. The tsunami warning affected a large part of the coast north of San Francisco.

According to the US broadcaster CNN, around five million people along the coast were affected by the warning. According to the authorities, coastal regions can be flooded, strong currents can develop and higher waves can hit land as a result of seaquakes.

MAP: Epicenter of 7.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California. Tsunami warnings in effect. pic.twitter.com/f9non1qt04 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 5, 2024

Based on the available data, "dangerous tsunamis are possible within a radius of 300 kilometers" around the center of the quake, according to the warning center of the National Weather Service in Honolulu, Hawaii. So far, no areas have been affected by giant waves. Nevertheless, anyone near the coast should be aware of the danger.

BREAKING:



7.3 magnitude earthquake off the Californian coast causes tsunami warning.



Video from a California resident shows the ground shaking. pic.twitter.com/IUnM81048w — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 5, 2024

People from Northern California reported on social networks that they had felt the quake. There were initially no reports of damage.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that people in Northern California had received warnings on their smartphones. They were asked to move to higher ground immediately. "A series of strong waves and strong currents may hit the coasts near you," the warning message said, according to the report. "You are in danger. Move away from coastal waters."

More to follow.