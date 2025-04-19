The Satom waste incineration and heat recovery plant. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

A fire has broken out at the Satom waste incineration and heat recovery plant in Monthey in the lower Valais. The fire department was deployed on a large scale and was able to bring the fire under control.

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Satom waste incineration and heat recovery plant in Monthey in the Lower Valais. The fire department was deployed on a large scale and was able to bring the fire under control in the late afternoon.

Cause of fire still unclear

Stève Léger, spokesman for the Valais police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the cause of the fire was not yet known. Several warnings had been received from the population in the cantons of Valais and Vaud in the afternoon. Thick black smoke was visible from afar.

An entire sector was cordoned off to fight the fire. The police are asking people to follow instructions and not to approach the site.