A major fire has broken out in the south-east of Athens. Numerous vacation homes have been destroyed down to their foundations and a large bush and forest area is on fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Hundreds of people have to leave their homes: A major fire has broken out near Athens. Strong winds are fanning the flames and numerous vacation homes are burning down, as shown by Greek television ERTnews.

The civil protection service sent a text message asking residents to leave the affected region of Palaia Fokaia, which is located on the coast around 60 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital. The region is mainly home to vacation homes, many of which belong to residents of Athens.

Holidaymakers had to be evacuated to safety

Eleven tourists from a vacation home in the affected region were brought to safety in good time by the police, Greek radio reported. According to information from fire department circles, hotel facilities were not initially threatened by the flames.

A spokesman for the fire department said that twelve helicopters and twelve fire-fighting aircraft, as well as the crews of 80 fire engines and numerous volunteers were fighting the flames.

Temperatures of around 40 degrees are prevailing in large parts of Greece. In addition, winds of force six with strong gusts are blowing in places. The civil defense warns again and again: The combination of drought, heat and winds can turn the smallest flame into a major fire within minutes.