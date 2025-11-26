Thick clouds of smoke, burning scaffolding and a death trap: a major fire is raging in a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong. The death toll is rising by the hour.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several people have died in a major fire in a high-rise housing estate in Hong Kong.

Even hours after the fire broke out, numerous people were still trapped in the burning buildings

The emergency services are in constant action. Show more

This article will be updated regularly.

At least 13 people have died in a major fire in a residential complex with several high-rise buildings in Hong Kong. At least 15 other people are in a critical condition.

As reported by the Hong Kong newspaper "South China Morning Post" and other local media, a firefighter was also among the fatalities. Initially, four people were reported dead, but the number of victims had to be corrected several times over time.

According to media reports, people are still trapped inside the high-rise apartment complex. Flames and smoke had prevented them from getting outside, according to reports.

Second highest alert level

The fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district and was quickly upgraded to level 4 - the second-highest danger level in Hong Kong. At least three of the eight apartment blocks with more than 1900 apartments were affected, according to the South China Morning Post.

Photos and videos from the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising from the scaffolded high-rise apartment buildings. Renovation work was being carried out on the buildings. It was also possible to see how the façade scaffolding was in flames over several storeys and burning parts fell to the ground. In addition, pockets of fire could be seen inside individual apartments.