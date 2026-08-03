In the historic district of Aigle, Vaud, six houses were damaged by a major fire early Monday morning. A large number of firefighters were deployed, and the fire was brought under control by mid-morning. No one was injured.

The fire is no longer spreading, but there are still numerous pockets of embers. "Because the fire developed on the roofs, a great deal of precision work is needed to extinguish all the hot spots," said Cyril Guinchard, deputy cantonal inspector for the Vaud Building Insurance Agency, in a late-morning interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Emergency responders were alerted at 3:54 a.m. on Monday after a fire broke out in the attic of a building in downtown Aigle, VD. Six buildings were affected by the fire. Their residents were sheltered in a school gym.

Guinchard was initially unable to say how many people were affected. He added that they had been able to leave their apartments on their own.

Residents of nearby homes also had to evacuate their homes due to heavy smoke. No one was injured, Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesperson for the Vaud Cantonal Police, told Keystone-SDA in response to an inquiry. The area remained cordoned off for the time being.

About 60 firefighters from four fire departments, along with approximately 15 vehicles, were on the scene. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.