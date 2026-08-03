A fire has broken out in a forested area in the eastern part of the Netherlands, not far from the German border. Security authorities reported that a large number of firefighters are on the scene to battle the blaze in the De Rosmolen nature reserve near the village of Oostrum and prevent it from spreading further.

Huge clouds of smoke rose above the forested area between Venlo and Nijmegen. A campground with about 300 vacationers was evacuated due to poor air quality.

In addition, rail service between Nijmegen and Venray was suspended because firefighters were also operating right next to the tracks. The fire department created a firebreak in the forest, and the Dutch Army deployed a firefighting helicopter. The fire broke out in the treetops and quickly spread throughout the area from there.