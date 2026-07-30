The fire department in Vufflens-la-Ville, in the canton of Vaud, had its hands full: On Thursday evening, about 50 firefighters battled a major blaze in a warehouse.

On Thursday evening in Vufflens-la-Ville, VD, firefighters tried to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

A fire broke out Thursday evening in a warehouse in the industrial area of Vufflens-la-Ville in the canton of Vaud. About 50 firefighters and a good dozen vehicles were on the scene. No information was initially available regarding possible injuries.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the 118 Emergency Dispatch Center who spoke to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Even late in the evening, there was no sign that the firefighting operation would end.

Due to the proximity to the railroad tracks, train service between Bussigny and Cossonay-Penthalaz was suspended. SBB made efforts to provide replacement buses.