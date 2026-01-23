For hours, the fire department in Rheinhessen was on the scene with a large contingent and was able to prevent the situation from getting worse: Residents are allowed to return home, and the railroad tracks are clear again.

All-clear following the major fire at an industrial site in Sprendlingen, Rheinhessen: The fire has now been extinguished and safety measures have largely been lifted, according to the Mainz-Bingen District Administration. As a precaution, only one fire watch remains on site.

All six evacuated residents have been back in their homes since this morning at the latest, a spokesperson for the Sprendlingen-Gensingen municipal association said. According to the spokesperson, the fire was prevented from spreading to neighboring homes. The railroad line has also been reopened since early this morning.

Large-scale operation under challenging conditions

On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out at the plastics factory for reasons that remain unclear. Several buildings on the factory grounds subsequently went up in flames. According to the district administration, approximately 250 personnel from the fire department, emergency services, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), and the police from several districts and municipalities were deployed. Due to the heat wave, securing a water supply for firefighting proved challenging, so water was also drawn from the nearby Wiesbach stream and the outdoor swimming pool.

Residents have since been warned about obstructed visibility and unpleasant odors. According to the district administration, residents should continue to be on the lookout for soot and combustion residues, particularly in the municipality of Sprendlingen. There is no particular danger in this regard, but direct contact should be avoided, officials say. The district administration was unable to provide information on why the fire broke out or the extent of the damage.