Fighting the flames near Athens: A major fire north of the Greek capital has not yet been extinguished. More villages had to be evacuated in the morning.

The Greek fire department has not yet been able to contain a major fire that has been raging on the northern outskirts of Athens since yesterday afternoon. The residents of twelve villages were called upon by text message to leave their homes in the region around Marathon and Penteli, a spokesman for the fire department told Greek radio.

"At first light, we will deploy 29 fire-fighting aircraft and helicopters," he said. Penteli is around 15 kilometers, Marathon around 30 kilometers north of the Greek capital. According to Greek media, numerous people were transported away with respiratory problems, according to the rescue service. Two hospitals also had to be evacuated, according to the government.

Due to the heavy smoke, a dense gray-brown cloud lay over Athens for hours. The plumes of smoke stretched over more than 100 kilometers and reached the Peloponnese peninsula, as residents reported and satellite images showed.

Head of government Mitsotakis interrupts vacation

According to the civil defense, the region around Athens and large parts of central Greece are at the highest fire risk level. The situation will remain extremely dangerous in the coming days, according to the civil defense. In most regions of Greece, it has not rained properly for months.

According to the authorities, the government opened the facilities of the Olympic Stadium in the north of Athens and other sports halls for people fleeing the flames. Hotels also made rooms available, according to the hoteliers' association. Tourist facilities have not yet been threatened, according to local reporters.

Numerous residents reportedly stayed in their homes and fought the flames with garden hoses. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis interrupted his vacation due to the dramatic developments and returned to Athens, according to a government spokesperson. According to the media, numerous fire department units from southern and western Greece arrived in Athens during the night.

Meteorologists and civil defense had repeatedly warned over the past few days: Due to the extreme drought and the strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean, any small fire could spread to a large fire within minutes.

