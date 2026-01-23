In a series of new, massive drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, Ukraine has set fire to at least one oil refinery and warehouses belonging to Wildberries, the country's largest online retailer.

In the Voronezh region, tens of thousands of square meters of warehouse space were destroyed by fire, according to Governor Alexander Gussev. He said that a 49-year-old man was fatally injured in the attack and that two others were also injured.

Wildberries announced this morning that the logistics center’s facilities had been evacuated. According to the governor, there had been an attack during the night, and Russian air defenses had shot down 15 drones. He did not say how many drones hit their targets.

Oil refineries are on fire

In Orsk, in the Orenburg region on the border with Kazakhstan, an oil refinery caught fire following a drone attack, according to reports on social media. Governor Yevgeny Solnezev merely confirmed that a fire had broken out at an industrial facility following the attack. He did not specify that it was a refinery. According to reports, there were no injuries. The Ukrainian side initially provided no information regarding the attacks.

The Russian state news agency TASS reported another fire at an oil refinery in Komsomolsk-on-Amur—in the far east of the country. No information was initially available regarding the cause of the fire or any drone attacks in the region.

Ukraine’s attacks deep inside Russian territory are not intended merely to damage the Russian economy. Kyiv’s stated goal is to make the war so costly for Moscow that the Russian leadership agrees to negotiate an end to the hostilities. So far, there are no signs of such negotiations.