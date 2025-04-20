Fatal shooting in Bad Nauheim - "Easter under fear" - Gallery The crime scene in Bad Nauheim. Two people with gunshot wounds have died. Image: dpa The manhunt for the Bad Nauheim shooter is underway. Image: dpa The police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrator. Image: dpa The police were deployed with a large contingent. Image: dpa The suspected crime scene was cordoned off over a wide area. Image: dpa Fatal shooting in Bad Nauheim - "Easter under fear" - Gallery The crime scene in Bad Nauheim. Two people with gunshot wounds have died. Image: dpa The manhunt for the Bad Nauheim shooter is underway. Image: dpa The police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrator. Image: dpa The police were deployed with a large contingent. Image: dpa The suspected crime scene was cordoned off over a wide area. Image: dpa

Shots are fired in Bad Nauheim, Hesse. Two men die. Where is the perpetrator?

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men are killed by gunfire in Bad Nauheim, Hesse.

The police are searching for the shooter with a large contingent.

The background to the crime is still completely unclear. Show more

The Hessian police are searching with a large contingent for a gunman who is said to have killed two men in Bad Nauheim. It is unclear why the victims were shot.

The two men were found lifeless in front of an apartment building in the spa town in the Wetterau district. Neighbors had alerted the police on Saturday afternoon. The "Bild" newspaper first reported the story.

The police have not yet revealed more than the gender of the deceased. It is also unclear whether the perpetrator and victim may have known each other.

Many questions unanswered

A police spokesperson said: "So far, we have indications of a perpetrator, but we cannot rule out the possibility that other people are also involved in the crime."

The police were deployed in large numbers and cordoned off the suspected crime scene in front of a three-storey building. It is a housing estate with several apartment buildings near a swimming pool. Bad Nauheim is located in Hesse between Frankfurt am Main and Giessen.