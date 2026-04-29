Major operation by the Zurich Cantonal Police in Volketswil. Keystone/Urs Flueeler

The Zurich cantonal police are on the scene with armed forces in Volketswil due to a threatening situation.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The police are on the scene in Volketswil near Schwerzenbach railroad station with a large contingent and armed forces.

The Zurich cantonal police told blue News that the situation was a threat, but the spokesperson did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, "Blick" reported, citing an eyewitness, that several heavily armed police officers with machine guns and helmets had stormed a block of flats.

More to follow.