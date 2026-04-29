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Due to a threatening situation Major operation by Zurich police in Volketswil

Oliver Kohlmaier

29.4.2026

Major operation by the Zurich Cantonal Police in Volketswil.
Major operation by the Zurich Cantonal Police in Volketswil.
Keystone/Urs Flueeler

The Zurich cantonal police are on the scene with armed forces in Volketswil due to a threatening situation.

29.04.2026, 20:24

29.04.2026, 20:38

The police are on the scene in Volketswil near Schwerzenbach railroad station with a large contingent and armed forces.

The Zurich cantonal police told blue News that the situation was a threat, but the spokesperson did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, "Blick" reported, citing an eyewitness, that several heavily armed police officers with machine guns and helmets had stormed a block of flats.

More to follow.