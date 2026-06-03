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Meter-high flames Major operation in Basel due to fire in high-rise building

SDA

3.6.2026 - 22:37

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Dreispitz district of Basel on Wednesday evening. (archive picture)
A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Dreispitz district of Basel on Wednesday evening. (archive picture)
Keystone

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in the Dreispitz district of Basel on Wednesday evening. A large-scale operation by the police and fire department is underway.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2026, 22:37

03.06.2026, 22:42

The Münchensteinerstrasse is currently closed due to the fire, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police when asked by Keystone-SDA. They confirmed a report by the news portal blick.ch. The police promised more information at a later date.

According to the online portal, meter-high flames were shooting out of the windows of a high-rise building and thick smoke was rising above the area.