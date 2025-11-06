Police again searched properties in Reimershagen in connection with the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian. dpa

Following numerous tips on "Aktenzeichen XY", the police again searched several properties in Reimershagen and the neighboring village of Rum Kogel. A woman was arrested in the afternoon.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the ZDF program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved", the police search several properties in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in connection with the death of Fabian.

An arrest is made in the afternoon.

The investigators received numerous tips from the program, some of which are considered particularly promising according to the Rostock CID.

Fabian's body was found on October 14 near Klein Upahl, presumably set on fire to conceal evidence; he had been missing since October 10. Show more

After the television program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved", the police have been searching several properties since early this morning in the case of eight-year-old Fabian from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, who was killed. A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that several people in Reimershagen in the Rostock district and a property in neighboring Rum Kogel were involved.

Around 120 officers were deployed, including officers from the state criminal investigation department and riot police.

The police have now arrested a suspect. The woman is suspected of having killed the boy in October, according to public prosecutor Harald Nowack in Rostock.

It is not known who the suspect is. However, the "Bild" newspaper had previously reported that the house of Fabian's father's ex-girlfriend was also being searched. She had previously stated that she had found the boy's body by chance. According to RTL, the woman's car was also searched. Her off-road vehicle was towed away.

Searches had already been carried out in Reimershagen in connection with the death of the boy from Güstrow, namely on the premises of a farm.

Numerous tips after "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved"

Following the appeal for witnesses in the ZDF program on Wednesday evening, the investigators received numerous tips. After evaluating the calls, it was reported during the broadcast that the Rostock CID had stated after an initial rough screening that there were extremely promising leads.

The police spokeswoman was initially unable to say how many tips had been received by the morning.

Fabian's body was discovered on October 14

In the evening, the ZDF program also showed photos of the place where the dead boy was found. Fabian's body was discovered on October 14 around 15 kilometers from Güstrow in a pond near Klein Upahl. One of the photos showed a fire in the immediate vicinity of the pond. The police had only recently announced that the child's body had probably been set on fire to cover up the evidence.

The criminal investigation department assumes that Fabian was killed on the day of his disappearance. According to the police and the public prosecutor's office, the time frame for the crime could be October 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Days of searching

Fabian had not gone to school on October 10 due to feeling unwell and had stayed at home alone. When the mother came home from work, her son was gone and did not return home at the usual time.

The mother initially tried to locate the boy herself and finally reported him missing. After days of searching with numerous emergency services, he was finally found dead on October 14.