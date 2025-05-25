Lucerne police confirm that a dead person has been found. Symbolbild: sda

The Lucerne cantonal police launched an extensive investigation during a major operation in Wolhusen LU on Sunday evening. These were reportedly still ongoing later that evening. Initial assumptions were that a homicide had been committed, but no definite findings were available that evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne cantonal police were called out to a major operation in Wolhusen LU on Sunday evening.

Initial assumptions were that it was a homicide, but there were no definite findings in the evening.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide. Show more

It was a discovery of a body, explained Christian Bertschi, head of communications for the cantonal police, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. Whether it was a homicide is likely, but has not been clarified. It could also be a suicide, Bertschi explained.

The forensic service is busy securing evidence. Extensive investigations are underway. Bertschi promised more information in the course of Monday.

Readers of online portals had reported on the police operation in the evening. They reported the discovery of a lifeless person in an apartment and that a building had been cordoned off.