A ferry accident between Bali and Lombok ended with a relatively mild outcome: According to authorities, nearly all of the estimated more than 170 people on board the “Putri Yasmin,” which caught fire, have been brought to safety. However, emergency responders confirmed one fatality. According to reports, the victim was a 19-year-old Indonesian woman. The exact circumstances of her death were initially unclear.

HANDOUT – In this image, taken from a video released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), the crew of a rescue vessel watches as smoke rises from a passenger ferry. Photo: Uncredited/BASARNAS/AP/dpa

There were conflicting reports regarding the exact number of passengers and crew members. Some authorities and media outlets reported that there were about 130 people on board, while emergency responders from Mataram on Lombok estimated the number to be around 170. According to ABC, two Australians were among them.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing about safety issues in Indonesian shipping: Just ten days ago, a ferry in the archipelago caught fire while en route from Java to Sulawesi. At least five people were killed in the accident, and dozens more are missing at sea. In Indonesia, it often takes years for the authorities to formally declare missing persons dead.

Thick smoke and high waves

The “Putri Yasmin” was en route early this morning from the small Balinese port town of Padang Bai to Lembar on the neighboring island when a fire suddenly broke out as it was crossing the Lombok Strait. A large-scale rescue operation was launched, with several ships and a helicopter dispatched to the scene of the accident, according to the Antara news agency, citing emergency responders.

Other ships and ferries that happened to be nearby also set course for the burning “Putri Yasmin.” Strong winds, thick smoke, and high waves made the rescue operation difficult, according to rescuers on the scene.

Islands are popular travel destinations

It was not immediately clear whether there were any other foreign tourists on board besides the two Australians. Both islands are popular with travelers from all over the world because of their beautiful beaches, rice terraces, volcanoes, and great surf spots.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. According to local media reports, the fire may have started on a truck aboard the ferry. A spokesperson for the Indonesian Navy unit on Lombok stated that the ferry had run aground and that the power had gone out.

Serious shipping accidents time and again

In the archipelago of Indonesia, ferry accidents occur time and again, sometimes resulting in many deaths. Just last July, a ferry sank between Java and Bali. Nearly 20 people died, and 16 others are still missing. In one of the country’s worst maritime disasters, up to 500 people lost their lives in December 2006 when the “Senopati Nusantara” sank in the Java Sea between Borneo and Java during a severe storm.